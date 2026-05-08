Pro-Khalistan Content: Rajasthan ATS Identifies Punjab Suspect

Rajasthan ATS has identified a suspect in Punjab for allegedly spreading pro-Khalistan propaganda on social media, revealing a potential network involved in terror-related activities.

Photograph: Screengrab from a video posted by @lalitkjha on Twitter

Key Points Rajasthan ATS identifies a Punjab-based suspect for sharing pro-Khalistan and pro-Pakistan content online.

The suspect, Guruvinder Singh, allegedly communicated with individuals linked to the banned terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF).

Chats recovered from the suspect's account allegedly discussed procuring AK-47 rifles and grenades.

The suspect allegedly shared videos of a BSF post with handlers in Pakistan.

The accused allegedly shared videos supporting Khalistan circulated by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Rajasthan's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has identified a Punjab-based suspect for allegedly sharing pro-Khalistan and pro-Pakistan content on social media platforms.

Based on information provided by the Rajasthan ATS, a case was registered against the suspect at the Sadar Patti police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran district under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, Additional Director General of Police (ATS and ANTF), Rajasthan, Dinesh MN said on Friday.

ATS Uncovers Suspicious Online Activity

He said the Rajasthan ATS social media monitoring unit detected suspicious online activity, including posts, videos, and comments allegedly supporting Khalistan and Pakistan, on the social media accounts of the suspect, identified as Guruvinder Singh.

Following preliminary verification, an ATS team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh was sent to Punjab for further inquiry and digital analysis.

Links to Banned Terror Outfits

According to ATS officials, chats and voice notes recovered from the suspect's Facebook Messenger account allegedly revealed communication with suspicious persons and individuals linked to the banned terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF).

The agency claimed the chats included discussions related to procuring AK-47 rifles and grenades for carrying out bomb blasts. It said the suspect had shared videos of a BSF post located in a restricted area with handlers based in Pakistan.

The ATS also said that the accused had allegedly been regularly sharing videos supporting Khalistan circulated by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.