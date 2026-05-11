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Key Aide Of Former Minister Arrested In Rajasthan Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 11, 2026 17:17 IST

A close aide of a former Rajasthan minister has been arrested in connection with the Rs 960-crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam, intensifying the investigation into alleged corruption.

Key Points

  • Sanjay Badaya, a key aide to ex-minister Mahesh Joshi, has been arrested in connection with the Rs 960-crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam in Rajasthan.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Badaya at Delhi airport upon his return from Thailand.
  • Badaya is suspected to be the mastermind and a middleman in the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam.
  • Former minister Mahesh Joshi was previously arrested in connection with the same scam and later granted bail.

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested Sanjay Badaya, considered a close aide of former state minister Mahesh Joshi, in connection with the alleged Rs 960-crore Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scam.

The development comes days after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on May 7 arrested Joshi, a former Congress minister, in the case.

 

Details Of The Arrest

Officials said that Badaya, who was taken into custody at the Delhi airport early Monday morning, was produced before a court and was remanded to three days of police custody.

Earlier, the DG of ACB, Govind Gupta, said Badaya, who was returning from Thailand, was detained at the Delhi airport in the wee hours of Monday and added that he was being brought to Jaipur.

Badaya's Alleged Role In The Scam

According to the ACB, Badaya is suspected to be the mastermind of the alleged scam and is accused of acting as a middleman in the case.

After placing him under arrest, he was produced before the court which remanded him to police custody for three days, the officials said.

Previous Arrest And Bail

In 2024, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Badaya but was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Three other accused in the case are still absconding, the officials said.

Background Of The Case

Joshi, who was the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister during the previous Congress government, was earlier arrested by the ED in April 2025 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged scam. He remained in jail for around seven months before being granted bail by the Supreme Court in December.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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