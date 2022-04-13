News
Sharad Pawar reacts: Raj Thackeray dancing to BJP's tunes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 13, 2022 17:10 IST
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday alleged that Raj Thackeray is doing the Bharatiya Janata Party's bidding, a day after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president batted for the Uniform Civil Code and stressed the need for controlling population growth in the country.

IMAGE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses a party workers divisional convention in Amravati, April 11, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

When queried about Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3, Pawar said, "The government will think over it seriously", but didn't elaborate.

 

He also dismissed Raj Thackeray's allegation that he (Pawar) is an atheist.

"I go to temples but don't believe in showing off," the NCP chief told reporters.

Pawar alleged that attempts are being made to disturb the social unity in Maharashtra and communal ideology is being promoted in the state.

Addressing an MNS rally in Thane on Tuesday night, Raj Thackeray had said that if the Shiv Sena-led state government did not remove the high-decibel loudspeakers from mosques before May 3, MNS workers will play the Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques.

"It is obvious that we got to hear through his (Raj Thackeray's) speech what the BJP guided him," Pawar said.

He said the MNS chief did not utter a single word about the BJP but targeted the Nationalist Congress Party -- a key constituent in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Shiv Sena.

"He tried to discharge the responsibility which the BJP may have given him," Pawar added.

In his speech, Raj Thackeray had batted for the Uniform Civil Code and stressed the need for controlling population growth in the country.

Pawar also termed "childish" Raj Thackeray's claim that the Enforcement Directorate had raided the family members of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, but not the latter's cousin Supriya Sule, who is the daughter Pawar Senior.

Ajit Pawar is the nephew of Sharad Pawar.

Hitting out at the MNS chief, Pawar said that people need not take seriously the statements of a person who makes a statement once in six months or a year.

"An attempt is being made to disturb the social unity in Maharashtra and communal ideology is being encouraged. I appeal to people to not fall prey to such steps aimed at jeopardising peace," Pawar said.

In a swipe, Pawar said he didn't know the exact nature of "understanding" between the MNS chief and the BJP.

"He (Raj Thackeray) did not speak a single word about it (BJP). What does this mean? But the one who calls himself a politician didn't speak on issues like price rise and unemployment. What does this mean?" he asked.

Pawar was irked when asked about Raj Thackeray's allegation that the ED had raided the family of Ajit Pawar but not Sule, the Baramati MP.

"He delivered a childish speech. Why should it be talked about? If something happens in the family of Ajit Pawar, it means it happens to me. Do you think I and Ajit Pawar are different? Aren't Supriya and Ajit cousins? Is this a political allegation? It is a childish allegation," he said.

Pawar dismissed Raj Thackeray's comments that he plays caste politics and doesn't take the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
