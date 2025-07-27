HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Raj Thackeray drives to Matoshree to greet Uddhav on his birthday

Raj Thackeray drives to Matoshree to greet Uddhav on his birthday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 27, 2025 16:13 IST

x

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday met cousin and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Uddhav Thackeray to wish him on the latter's 65th birthday.

Raj drove from his residence Shivteerth in Dadar to Matoshree, Uddhav's residence in Bandra.

IMAGE: MNS chief Raj Thackeray greets cousin and Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray on the latter's birthday, at Matoshri, in Mumbai, July 27, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy Shiv Sena-UBT on X

Flanked by his party MP Sanjay Raut, Uddhav received his cousin at the entrance of the Matoshree bungalow, one of the most recognised landmarks in Mumbai.

 

Raj presented a bouquet of red roses to his cousin.

Photograph: Courtesy Shiv Sena-UBT on X

“On the occasion of my elder brother, Shiv Sena chief Mr. Uddhav Thackeray's birthday, I visited Matoshri, the residence of the late Honorable Mr. Balasaheb Thackeray, to extend my best wishes,” Raj posted on X.

He also tagged a photo of the meeting, taken with a portrait of Bal Thackeray, his uncle and Uddhav's father, in the backdrop.

Uddhav also expressed happiness over meeting his cousin.

Photograph: Courtesy Shiv Sena-UBT on X

At his joint rally with Raj in Mumbai on July 5, Uddhav Thackeray had said he and the MNS chief have “come together to stay together”.

At the "victory" rally, held to celebrate the rollback of the Hindi language GRs (resolutions) by the BJP-led government, the cousins shared a political stage for the first time in almost two decades, on the issue of Marathi identity and "imposition" of the Hindi language.

Photograph: Courtesy Shiv Sena-UBT on X

In July 2012, Raj Thackeray drove Uddhav to Matoshree from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where the latter underwent an angiography.

In January 2019, Raj went to Matoshree and handed over to Uddhav the wedding invitation of his son Amit, who got married later that month.

Raj quit the Shiv Sena in December 2005, claiming that he "sought respect from Matoshree but received humiliation". He formed the MNS the next year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Plan to separate Mumbai: Raj; Will stay together: Uddhav
Plan to separate Mumbai: Raj; Will stay together: Uddhav
Raj Thackeray denies talk of alliance with Uddhav Sena
Raj Thackeray denies talk of alliance with Uddhav Sena
Congress backs Uddhav, Sharad; distances from Raj buzz
Congress backs Uddhav, Sharad; distances from Raj buzz
Thackeray cousins to share stage after 20 years
Thackeray cousins to share stage after 20 years
Cong to 'welcome' alliance between Uddhav and Raj
Cong to 'welcome' alliance between Uddhav and Raj

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rawa Bhakri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

VIDEOS

Akshay Kumar makes dazzling comeback on ramp after 12 years2:59

Akshay Kumar makes dazzling comeback on ramp after 12 years

PM inaugurates, inspects New Terminal Building of TN's Tuticorin Airport1:59

PM inaugurates, inspects New Terminal Building of TN's...

Tanushree Dutta's explosive attack on Nana Patekar1:08

Tanushree Dutta's explosive attack on Nana Patekar

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD