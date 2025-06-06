HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cong to 'welcome' alliance between Uddhav and Raj

June 06, 2025 18:15 IST

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday said it will welcome an alliance between the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) if it is in the interest of the state and to keep the 'communal' Bharatiya Janata Party away.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray with his cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

The party's statement comes amid speculation about a possible reconciliation between estranged cousins -- Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray - as their recent remarks indicated that they could join hands.

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, "There has been a talk from both Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS that they will join hands to protect Maharashtra's interests and keep the communal BJP away. If the two parties are coming together for this, we will welcome the move."

 

Raj Thackeray has earlier said that uniting in the interest of Marathi manoos (Marathi-speaking people) was not difficult, while Uddhav Thackeray has said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

Londhe said, "Those who are in power and occupying constitutional posts are trying to create a caste and communal divide and the ideology of our icons - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar - is trampled upon daily. If they (Sena UBT and MNS) come together to protect this ideology, then Congress will welcome it."

If this happens, it will be a fitting tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The coronation ceremony of the Maratha empire founder was held on this day in 1674.

