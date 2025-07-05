Plan to separate Mumbai: Raj; Will stay together: Uddhav

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
July 05, 2025 13:09 IST

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said the three-language formula imposed by the state government was a precursor to its plan to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra as he shared the political stage with his cousin Uddhav after almost 20 years.

IMAGE: Raj and Uddhav Thackeray greet the gathering at the Marathi Vijay Diwas rally at NSCI Dome in Worli, central Mumbai, July 5, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a "victory" rally in Mumbai on Saturday, Raj Thackeray, in a lighter vein, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has managed to bring him and Uddhav together, a feat he said even Balasaheb Thackeray could not accomplish.

 

After two decades, Uddhav and Raj shared the public stage and hosted a victory gathering, titled 'Awaj Marathicha', to celebrate the rollback of two GRs issued earlier by the state government introducing Hindi as a third language from class 1 in state schools.

"The Maharashtra government rolled back the decision on the three-language formula due to the strong unity shown by Marathi people. This decision was a precursor to the plan of separating Mumbai from Maharashtra," the MNS chief said with Uddhav seated on the stage.

"I don't have anything against Hindi, no language is bad. It takes a lot of effort to build a language. 

"We Marathi people ruled over a lot of states during the Maratha empire, but we never enforced Marathi on those parts. 

"They started with the experiment of imposing Hindi over us and were trying to test if we would not have opposed it, they would have gone up to making Mumbai separate from Maharashtra," Raj said.

Addressing the rally at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai on Saturday after his cousin Raj, Uddhav said, “More important than our speeches is the fact that Raj and I are seen together.”

“I thank Devendra Fadnavis for bringing the two brothers together, more importantly, we have come together to stay together,” Uddhav said to huge cheer from the crowds.

“Raj and I are going to boot you out... Till now you have used 'use and throw', now we will boot you out,” Uddhav warned the ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
