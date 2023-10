Raj poll: Gehlot, Pilot in Cong's 1st list; no major changes

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 33 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections, fielding Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and his former deputy Sachin Pilot from Tonk.

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with party leader Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot offers prayers at Balaji Maharaj Temple, in Mehandipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaker C P Joshi will contest from his Nathdwara assembly seat, while the party's state unit president, Govind Singh Dotasra, has been fielded from Lachhmangarh. Minister Harish Chaudhary will contest from Baytoo and Mamata Bhupesh from the Sikrai-SC seat.

The Congress is yet to declare candidates on a majority seats as its Central Election Committee will meet on Sunday to finalise names for more seats.

The polls to the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25.