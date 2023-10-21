News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Raj poll: Gehlot, Pilot in Cong's 1st list; no major changes

Raj poll: Gehlot, Pilot in Cong's 1st list; no major changes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 21, 2023 16:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 33 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections, fielding Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and his former deputy Sachin Pilot from Tonk.

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with party leader Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot offers prayers at Balaji Maharaj Temple, in Mehandipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaker C P Joshi will contest from his Nathdwara assembly seat, while the party's state unit president, Govind Singh Dotasra, has been fielded from Lachhmangarh. Minister Harish Chaudhary will contest from Baytoo and Mamata Bhupesh from the Sikrai-SC seat.

 

The Congress is yet to declare candidates on a majority seats as its Central Election Committee will meet on Sunday to finalise names for more seats.

The polls to the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Gehlot-Pilot Tussle Cost Congress Rajasthan?
Will Gehlot-Pilot Tussle Cost Congress Rajasthan?
Will Adani Invest Big In Rajasthan Before 2023 Poll?
Will Adani Invest Big In Rajasthan Before 2023 Poll?
'Every Cong leader in Rajasthan wants that red diary'
'Every Cong leader in Rajasthan wants that red diary'
World Cup PIX: South Africa on course for huge total
World Cup PIX: South Africa on course for huge total
Kerala firm to stop supplying uniform to Israeli police
Kerala firm to stop supplying uniform to Israeli police
Pak bowling coach Morkel pinpoints problems
Pak bowling coach Morkel pinpoints problems
ICC World Cup PIX: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
ICC World Cup PIX: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

9 factors that will decide Rajasthan elections

9 factors that will decide Rajasthan elections

Can Cong buck alternating govt trend in Rajasthan?

Can Cong buck alternating govt trend in Rajasthan?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances