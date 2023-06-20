Will Gehlot-Pilot Tussle Cost Congress Rajasthan?

In Karnataka, the BJP lost the elections because of multiple poles of power, a problem the central leadership could not sort out in time.

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, flanked by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior party leader Sachin Pilot, addresses the media outside party President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi, May 29, 2023. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

Following a four-hour meeting on May 29 at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his one-time deputy, Sachin Pilot walked to the gate for a photograph together.

The last time they were seen together was during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, when they had called a temporary truce as the Yatra passed through Rajasthan.

The picture that was clicked is a comment for posterity on the state of play between the two leaders.

It shows Mr Pilot, lips pursed, arms crossed over his chest as Mr Gehlot grimaces into the camera in a parody of a smile.

Party General Secretary K C Venugopal appears grim and watchful as he stands between them.

The message the picture sends is: Together, but separate.

This is entirely of a piece with the reality on the ground.

Barely 10 days before the picture was taken, ahead of a review meeting in Ajmer of the party's poll preparations, supporters of the two stalwarts clashed publicly, raising slogans against each other's leaders, after which the police had to be called to break up the fight.

But exactly seven days after the photo appeared, Mr Pilot, addressing a meeting of Congress workers in Tonk, said: 'Corruption and the future of the youth -- on these two issues it is not possible for me to make any compromise ... The Congress has always been against corruption and in favour of the youth. So I feel action should be taken against the allegations of corruption and the youth should be given justice.'

There is hardly any doubt as to the identity of the 'youth' he wanted justice for.

Mr Gehlot was quick to offer a riposte. 'I remember the words of Sonia Gandhiji, who at the Congress convention had asked party workers to have patience and they would get to serve the party in some way,' he said.

'I keep this in my heart and tell all partymen to have patience. They would get the opportunity to serve the party in some way. So, I call for patience, patience, patience.'

How did it come to this?

The 2013 assembly elections saw the comprehensive defeat of the Gehlot government at the hands of the BJP, bringing Vasundhara Raje to power.

The Congress could manage just 21 seats, its lowest tally in history.

The BJP posted a stupendous result, 163 seats, its highest ever.

In 2014, in a bid to revive morale, Mr Pilot was made party chief of the state unit. He led the 2018 election campaign, which led to a Congress victory.

His reward was deputy chief ministership. He may have felt he deserved more.

His supporters got that chance in 2020, when, sensing he might get some assurance from the BJP, Mr Pilot and his supporters sequestered themselves in Manesar, demanding a change of chief minister.

That challenge was defused, but it came up again when Mr Gehlot was offered presidentship of the Congress -- but only if he gave up the chief ministership.

This was made clear by Rahul Gandhi at the Congress's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur.

Mr Gehlot opted out of the presidential contest when his supporters hit the streets, demanding he be retained as chief minister.

Action was promised against some individuals by the high command, but was never taken.

And most of Mr Pilot's supporters in the government were dropped.

Mr Gehlot says Mr Pilot will never get his job in his (Mr Gehlot's) lifetime, for he is a 'gaddar': He was ready to cross over to the BJP.

Mr Pilot says it is time for a generational leadership shift.

His supporters keep reminding him that time is running out. Mr Pilot and his faction reckon he was the one that brought the Congress to power.

This group resents Mr Gehlot's somewhat authoritarian tendencies and is in no mood to retreat.

In Karnataka, the BJP lost the elections because of multiple poles of power, a problem the central leadership could not sort out in time.

Could the same happen to the Congress in Rajasthan?

When he launched his 'agitation' against Mr Gehlot, Mr Pilot put forth three demands: The disbanding of Rajasthan's Public Service Commission and its reconstitution; compensation for those affected by paper leaks in government-job exams; and a high-level probe into charges of corruption he had levelled against the previous BJP government, including against former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

The state government has not taken action on any of these so far.

Instead, Mr Gehlot has launched a publicity blitz about all the welfare measures his government has taken. More are in the offing.

And so, the chances of another dust-up cannot be ruled out.

If, as is being speculated, Mr Pilot launches his own separate party (he has denied any such plan), the outcome could be unpredictable.

But it is safe to say that the ultimate, biggest loser will be the Congress.