Raj: Class 12 girl student gang-raped inside moving car in Rajasthan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 12, 2026 15:45 IST

A Class 12 girl student was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped inside a moving car in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Monday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The incident occurred on January 6 in the Napasar area, but a case was registered only on January 11 following a complaint by the girl's family, they said.

According to the complaint, the girl had left home for school on the morning of January 6. Two youngsters intercepted her and abducted in a car and drove away.

 

The accused allegedly drove around for several hours, threatening and raping the girl turn by turn inside the moving vehicle, they said in the complaint.

Later, when the car entered a neighbouring village, locals grew suspicious and stopped the vehicle.

After forcing the girl out of the car, the accused fled from the spot. Villagers informed the girl's family, who reached the spot and took her home, police said.

A case has been registered at Napasar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Circle Officer Gangashahar Himanshu Sharma told PTI.

He said that the girl is aged above 18 years while the age of the accused is not clear.

"No arrests have been made so far," he said, adding that the matter was under investigation.

