HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bihar woman faints during govt recruitment test, raped in ambulance

Bihar woman faints during govt recruitment test, raped in ambulance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 26, 2025 17:06 IST

x

A woman in Gayaji has alleged that she was gang-raped inside an ambulance which drove her to a hospital after she fainted during a government recruitment test, police said on Saturday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Two persons, identified by the complainant who had appeared at a recruitment drive for home guards, have been arrested, they said.

"When the woman fainted, on July 24, she was rushed to the Anugrah Narain Medical College and Hospital at Gayaji in an ambulance. After she regained consciousness, she alleged that she was raped inside the vehicle," said SP (Town), Gayaji Ramanand Kumar Kaushal.

 

"We thereafter detained the driver and a technician who were in the ambulance. The woman also identified them. Their reply was not satisfactory, so they were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita," he added.

Kaushal said the medical examination of the complainant has been completed, and based on the findings of the reports, further action will be taken.

Meanwhile, the incident drew strong criticism from Union minister Chirag Paswan, who supports the NDA government in the state, as well as the opposition.

Before leaving for Gayaji to address a rally, Paswan told reporters in Patna, "The incident is deplorable. The guilty may have been caught, but the administration is obviously unable to prevent such crimes. The situation is scary, and I regret that I am supporting a regime that is incapable of controlling law and order."

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, shared on X a news clipping of the incident with the hashtag 'vote out of power the Nitish Kumar government to protect the girl child (Nitish sarkar Hatao beti bachao)'.

The RJD leader also alleged that Bihar was under the 'rule of demons (rakshas raj)' and accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 'his two so-called deputies' of a 'criminal silence' on such incidents.

State Congress president Rajesh Kumar alleged, "The incident at Gayaji is reflective of a collapse in law and order, which is not surprising given the unruly behaviour of the ruling dispensation as witnessed in the recently held assembly session. Our party is committed to ensuring that the girl gets justice."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

16-year-old girl abducted, raped in moving car in Punjab
16-year-old girl abducted, raped in moving car in Punjab
Student raped by 2 lecturers, their associate in Karnataka
Student raped by 2 lecturers, their associate in Karnataka
BSF jawan's wife raped by her 2 brothers-in-law in UP
BSF jawan's wife raped by her 2 brothers-in-law in UP
Kolkata student gang raped 'for rejecting' marriage proposal
Kolkata student gang raped 'for rejecting' marriage proposal
Pune techie booked for filing false rape complaint
Pune techie booked for filing false rape complaint

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Wonderful Visa-Free/VOA Countries Indians Can Visit

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

7 Reasons Why I Am A Saiyaara Fan

VIDEOS

Tanushree Dutta's explosive attack on Nana Patekar1:08

Tanushree Dutta's explosive attack on Nana Patekar

US State Secy Marco Rubio meets Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar in Washington DC0:29

US State Secy Marco Rubio meets Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar in...

Watch: High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive4:59

Watch: High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD