Faridabad woman was gang-raped inside ambulance: Police

Faridabad woman was gang-raped inside ambulance: Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 04, 2026 16:24 IST

A new revelation has emerged in the gang rape of the 25-year-old woman, who was sexually assaulted by two men in a moving vehicle and later thrown onto the road earlier this week, that the accused committed the crime in a private hospital's ambulance and not a van.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A senior investigating officer on Sunday said that the accused used to work as a driver and helper on the ambulance of a private hospital.

The two accused, one from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and the other from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, have since been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Six days after the incident, the woman remains hospitalised.

A purported video of the victim, presumably recorded after the incident, has surfaced in which she explains that after giving her the lift, one of the accused had deposited Rs 600 into her account.

"I did not know them before. As soon as I sat in the car, one of them transferred Rs 600 to my PayTM account, and then they locked the car and snatched my mobile. There was dense fog at night. I cried out loud, but there was no help," she said in the video.

The authenticity of the video couldn't be verified.

Once the woman gets better, an identification parade of the accused will be held before a magistrate. They will then take on a production warrant from the jail for further questioning, the officer added.

According to the police details, the woman went to her friend's house in Sector 23, Faridabad, on Monday evening. While returning home, she took an auto-rickshaw to the NIT 2 Chowk and then walked to the Metro Chowk.

As she stood there around midnight to take an auto to get to her home, the two accused offered the woman a lift. However, instead of taking her to her destination, they allegedly drove towards Gurugram and raped her inside the moving vehicle.

She was driven around through the night and thrown out of the vehicle near Raja Chowk in Faridabad around 3 am on Tuesday. The survivor was later admitted to a private hospital.

Meanwhile, the Haryana state commission for women on Sunday has taken cognisance of the gang-rape, officials said.

The commission chairman, Renu Bhatia, asked the Faridabad police commissioner, Satender Kumar Gupta, about a detailed report on the incident and action taken till now by the police, they said.

"I have spoken to the victim's family, and we will provide all necessary assistance to her," Bhatia said. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
