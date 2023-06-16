News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rain in parts of Delhi due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Rain in parts of Delhi due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 16, 2023 18:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi on Friday received a fresh spell of rain under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy and a western disturbance active over the northwest Himalayan region, the weather office said.

IMAGE: People seen under the umbrellas amid heavy rainfall, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

After churning across the Arabian Sea for more than 10 days, Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday.

 

During the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius on Friday, while the maximum is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 108 at 5 pm, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said Delhi witnessed light rainfall under the influence of the cyclone, a fresh western disturbance and moisture-laden southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea which will reach the capital after crossing Rajasthan and south Haryana.

"The rise in maximum temperature in the past few days along with moist southwesterly winds and the western disturbance will lead to rain activity in northwest India," Srivastava said.

The IMD had last month predicted normal to below normal monsoon in northwest India, which could mean drier and hotter days in Delhi going ahead.

Normal to above-normal maximum temperatures are usually recorded across most parts of the country in June, except for the extreme north and some parts of the southern peninsular region, it had said.

The monsoon hit the Indian mainland on June 8, with the IMD declaring onset over Kerala a week after the usual date of June 1.

The IMD had earlier predicted a delay of four days in the monsoon onset over Kerala. However, Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea delayed it further.

Research shows a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala (MOK) does not necessarily mean a delay in the monsoon onset over northwest India.

The rain-bearing system usually reaches Delhi by June 27.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Cyclone Biparjoy looks like from space
How Cyclone Biparjoy looks like from space
Biparjoy Is Coming!
Biparjoy Is Coming!
'Climate change has increased number of cyclones'
'Climate change has increased number of cyclones'
Court acquits 35 in 2002 riots cases, slams media
Court acquits 35 in 2002 riots cases, slams media
Biparjoy: 200 teams in Gir, Kutch to protect wildlife
Biparjoy: 200 teams in Gir, Kutch to protect wildlife
Army kills 5 terrorists, foils huge infiltration bid
Army kills 5 terrorists, foils huge infiltration bid
PICS: Eng vs Aus, 1st Ashes Test, Day 1
PICS: Eng vs Aus, 1st Ashes Test, Day 1
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Guj

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Guj

Biparjoy wreaks havoc in Guj; 2 dead, power supply hit

Biparjoy wreaks havoc in Guj; 2 dead, power supply hit

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances