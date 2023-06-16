Biparjoy: 23 injured, 24 animals die, 900 villages without power

The intensity of cyclone Biparjoy which lashed Saurashtra-Kutch region has reduced from 'very severe' to 'severe' category hours after making landfall in coastal areas of Gujarat, an official said on Friday.

IMAGE: Mandvi witnesses rough sea and strong winds as 'Biparjoy' approaches Gujarat coast in Kutch. Photograph: ANI Photo

At least 22 people were injured, while electric poles and trees were uprooted as 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas on Thursday, officials said.

In addition to this, 23 animals have also been killed and heavy rains coupled with gusty winds brought down over 524 trees and electric poles at various places in Gujarat, snapping the supply of power to around 940 villages, they said.

As the storm's landfall process started, gusty winds at over 120 kmph and heavy rains lashed the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts of the state.

Officials said that several relief and rescue teams are on alert as tens of thousands of people were evacuated to safe locations in Gujarat.

"Around 22 people have been injured due to the storm. So far, there is no news of anyone's death. 23 animals have been killed, 524 trees have fallen, and electric poles have also fallen in some places due to which there is no electricity in 940 villages," Alok Singh, Relief Commissioner of Gujarat, said.

The cyclone has moved northeastwards and has weakened into a cyclonic storm and will become a depression by the evening over south Rajasthan, the official said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the situation and the rescue and relief operation at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar.

The landfall process of the 'very severe cyclonic storm' commenced at around 6:30 pm along the coast of Saurashtra-Kutch, and was completed after midnight, the official said.

The eye of the cyclone, which was churning across the Arabian Sea for more than 10 days, was located around 20 km southwest of Jakhau port, 120 km northwest of Devbhumi Dwarka and 50 km west-southwest of Naliya.

Landfall indicates a cyclonic storm moving over land after being over water.

While approaching the Gujarat coast, the cyclone moved with a speed of 13 kmph. During the landfall, the wind speed was 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph, the IMD said.

The state government said it has deployed 631 medical teams and 504 ambulances in the eight affected districts.

The state administration said that till Thursday evening it shifted more than 94,000 persons living in the eight coastal districts to temporary shelters.

Apart from teams of NDRF and SDRF, Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Border Security Force (BSF) have been roped in for relief and rescue operations, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Patel over the phone on Thursday night and enquired about the situation in the state following the landfall.

Among other things, the PM sought to know the steps taken by the state administration for the safety of wild animals, especially the lions in the Gir forest.

"PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with me and took all the details about the current situation of Gujarat following the landfall of cyclone Biparjoy. He also enquired about the steps taken by the government for the safety of all wild animals, including the lions of Gir Forest," Patel tweeted.

With inputs from PTI