Biparjoy Is Coming!

Scenes before cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall.

IMAGE: An aerial view of fishing boats anchored outside Mandvi port in Kutch district ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: NDRF personnel with residents from coastal and low-lying areas in Gujarat after evacuating them. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: NDRF personnel warn residents of coastal and low-lying areas in Kutch. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The gate of a home tightened with rope in view of strong winds near Jakhau port in Kutch district. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Villagers evacuated with their livestock in Kutch district. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: NDRF personnel shift people living in coastal and low-lying areas of Gujarat to a shelter home. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel and other officials at Navlakhi port near Morbi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Locals with their fishing boats anchored along the coastline in Dwarka. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Locals anchor a boat at a ghat near the Dwarkadhish temple as part of precautionary measures in Dwarka. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Strong winds and high tides triggered by Biparjoy at Mandvi beach in Kutch. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Food packets being prepared at the Swaminarayan temple for distribution in nearby villages at Mandvi in Kutch. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Heavy rain at Jakhau ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Relief workers carry milk and vegetables in a boat to deliver them to the villagers of Shiyalbet at Jafrabad in Amreli. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man rides a motorcycle through a waterlogged street in Mandvi. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A tree uprooted due to strong winds in Gujarat. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: High tidal waves lash the shore in Mumbai ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall, here and below. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

IMAGE: High tides crash at Bettampady, ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com