News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Biparjoy Is Coming!

Biparjoy Is Coming!

By REDIFF NEWS
June 15, 2023 17:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Scenes before cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall.

 

IMAGE: An aerial view of fishing boats anchored outside Mandvi port in Kutch district ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: NDRF personnel with residents from coastal and low-lying areas in Gujarat after evacuating them. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: NDRF personnel warn residents of coastal and low-lying areas in Kutch. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The gate of a home tightened with rope in view of strong winds near Jakhau port in Kutch district. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Villagers evacuated with their livestock in Kutch district. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: NDRF personnel shift people living in coastal and low-lying areas of Gujarat to a shelter home. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Police personnel and other officials at Navlakhi port near Morbi. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Locals with their fishing boats anchored along the coastline in Dwarka. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Locals anchor a boat at a ghat near the Dwarkadhish temple as part of precautionary measures in Dwarka. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Strong winds and high tides triggered by Biparjoy at Mandvi beach in Kutch. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Food packets being prepared at the Swaminarayan temple for distribution in nearby villages at Mandvi in Kutch. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Heavy rain at Jakhau ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Relief workers carry milk and vegetables in a boat to deliver them to the villagers of Shiyalbet at Jafrabad in Amreli. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A man rides a motorcycle through a waterlogged street in Mandvi. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A tree uprooted due to strong winds in Gujarat. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: High tidal waves lash the shore in Mumbai ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall, here and below. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: High tides crash at Bettampady, ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Biparjoy to make landfall with 150 kmph wind speed
Biparjoy to make landfall with 150 kmph wind speed
Heavy rains in Guj ahead of Biparjoy, 74k evacuated
Heavy rains in Guj ahead of Biparjoy, 74k evacuated
Cyclone: People of this Kutch village are last to shift
Cyclone: People of this Kutch village are last to shift
'There was a girl and her go-kart...'
'There was a girl and her go-kart...'
Karnataka govt repeals BJP era anti-conversion law
Karnataka govt repeals BJP era anti-conversion law
Can England's bowlers cope without Archer, Leach?
Can England's bowlers cope without Archer, Leach?
After Cannes, Sunny Makes Waves In Sydney
After Cannes, Sunny Makes Waves In Sydney
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Biparjoy: The Anxiety Before The Storm

Biparjoy: The Anxiety Before The Storm

How Cyclone Biparjoy looks like from space

How Cyclone Biparjoy looks like from space

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances