Army deployed in Pune residential area as heavy rain, dam water flood city

Army personnel were deployed at an inundated residential area in Pune amid heavy downpours and water discharge from Khadakwasla dam, officials said on Sunday.

IMAGE: The water level of the Mutha River rises due to torrential rains in parts of Pune, Maharashtra, August 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In view of the discharge of water from the Khadakwasla, Mulshi, Pavana and other dams in the Pune region, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed authorities to be alert and shift people from dangerous zones to safer places with the assistance of National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and the Army, if needed.

"The India meteorological department has issued a warning about heavy rainfall in Pune city and the district region and today heavy downpour is experienced. In the wake of the warning the entire administration should be vigilant," Shinde said in a statement.

People staying in the danger zones near rivers and dams should be shifted to safe places. If needed, help from NDRF, SRF and the Army should be taken and shelter, food, clothing, medicines and health facilities be arranged for the affected people, the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation commissioner and the district magistrate have also been instructed.

Following the discharge of water from the Khadakwasla, Mulshi, Pavana and other dams in the Pune region, residents of the possible danger zones and those living in the flood line radius of dams and rivers, should be relocated to safe places, the chief minister said.

The CM directed the administration to make arrangements for the safety of people living in low-lying areas in Pune including Ekta Nagar, Dattwadi, Patil Estate, Yerwada, Shivaji Nagar, court area, Kamgar Putla area, Harris Bridge, and Dapodi.

Other low-lying areas are Juni Sangvi, Kasarwadi, Pimpri camp, Rawet, Balewadi Gaothan, Jupiter Hospital area, Kapil Malhar region, Baner, Bawdhan, and Sangamwadi.

The chief minister called for coordination among authorities while relocating people to safe places and providing necessary facilities in the shelter homes.

He said instructions given by the India meteorological department be monitored and conveyed to people in real-time.

Army personnel were deployed in Ekta Nagar after excess water was released from the Khadakwasla dam, officials said.

The fire brigade department also evacuated some members of the society located in the Ekta Nagar area.

Following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas in the past fortnight, 35,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) water was discharged from the Khadakwasla dam in Pune district on Sunday, officials of the irrigation department said.

"Pune DM has requested for 01 Column of Indian Army for Ekta Nagar be prepositioned at Ekta Nagar as excess water is being released from Khadwasla Dam. Army Column is moving out," a defence press update said.

The Army personnel were deployed at the Dwarka Society on Sinhgad Road (Ekta Nagar area) where the water accumulated.

In the last two days, the ghat section in Pune district received heavy rainfall.

On July 25, several residential areas along the Mutha river on Sinhgad Road were marooned when water was discharged from the Khadakwasla dam amid heavy rains in the district.