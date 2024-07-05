News
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul Meets Hathras Stampede Victims

Rahul Meets Hathras Stampede Victims

By REDIFF NEWS
July 05, 2024 16:28 IST
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met family members of the tragic Hathras stampede at Pilakhna in Aligarh on Friday, July 5, 2024.

 

IMAGE: Rahul consoles a child. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul speaks to family members of the tragic Hathras stampede incident, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The stampede in Hathras on July 2 claimed 121 lives. Photograph: ANI/X

 

Photograph: ANI/X

 

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI/X

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Grieving family members. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
