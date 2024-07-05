Rahul Meets Hathras Stampede Victims

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met family members of the tragic Hathras stampede at Pilakhna in Aligarh on Friday, July 5, 2024.

IMAGE: Rahul consoles a child. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul speaks to family members of the tragic Hathras stampede incident, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The stampede in Hathras on July 2 claimed 121 lives. Photograph: ANI/X

Photograph: ANI/X

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI/X

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Grieving family members. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

