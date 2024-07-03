News
Rediff.com  » News » After The Tragedy In Hathras

After The Tragedy In Hathras

By REDIFF NEWS
July 03, 2024 10:13 IST
The aftermath of the tragic stampede at a satsang in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where 116 people -- 108 women, 1 man and 7 children -- died and many were injured on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

 

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: People outside a hospital in Etah mourn victims of the tragic stampede. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Women outside the hospital mourn the dead.

 

IMAGE: Police personnel outside the hospital in Etah ask surviors how the tragic incident occurred.

 

IMAGE: Police personnel outside the hospital in Etah, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Family members wait outside the emergency ward of the hospital in Etah.

 

IMAGE: A view from Hathras where the stampede occurred.

 

IMAGE: Those who sadly perished in the tragedy.

 

IMAGE: A family member speaks to the media outside the emergency ward of the hospital in Etah.

 

IMAGE: Family members wait outside the emergency ward of the hospital in Etah.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
