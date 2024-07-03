After The Tragedy In Hathras

The aftermath of the tragic stampede at a satsang in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where 116 people -- 108 women, 1 man and 7 children -- died and many were injured on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: People outside a hospital in Etah mourn victims of the tragic stampede. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Women outside the hospital mourn the dead.

IMAGE: Police personnel outside the hospital in Etah ask surviors how the tragic incident occurred.

IMAGE: Police personnel outside the hospital in Etah, here and below.

IMAGE: Family members wait outside the emergency ward of the hospital in Etah.

IMAGE: A view from Hathras where the stampede occurred.

IMAGE: Those who sadly perished in the tragedy.

IMAGE: A family member speaks to the media outside the emergency ward of the hospital in Etah.

IMAGE: Family members wait outside the emergency ward of the hospital in Etah.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com