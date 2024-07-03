Hathras Tragedy: A Mother Mourns Her Son

Tragedy struck the Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, as a result of a stampede that occurred at a religious congregation killing 121 people and leaving scores injured.

The victims mostly women suffocated to their deaths and bodies piled atop each other in the worst such incident in recent years.

Tens of thousands of devotees had gathered in the Phulrai village for the satsang, conducted by Baba Narayan Hari also known as Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: A woman mourns her son who died in the stampede. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: An injured boy is brought to hospital for treatment. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

IMAGE: People mourn next to the bodies of victims. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A injured woman is shifted to a ward from the emergency section at the hospital. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: A victim's body is shifted to a hearse. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Chedilal and Rajkumari, relatives of victim Ruby, weep next to her body. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: The bodies of victims awaiting identification. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: People gather outside the hospital where the survivors atre being treated. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Kusum Devi, 65, receives treatment at the hospital. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Biri Singh sits next to his mother Shanti Devi, 47, as she receives treatment. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com