Rediff.com  » News » Rahul Gandhi meets kin of Hathras stampede victims

Rahul Gandhi meets kin of Hathras stampede victims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 05, 2024 09:44 IST
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday met the family members of those who lost their lives in the stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

IMAGES: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi meets family members of those who lost their lives in the Hathras stampede. Photographs: @INCIndia/X

Gandhi left from Delhi on Friday early morning by road for Hathras and was accompanied by state Congress chief Ajay Rai, state Congress in-charge Avinash Pande, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and other office bearers.

 

Rahul Gandhi first made a stop at Aligarh where he was seen interacting with family members of the victims.

Later, he reached Hathras and met the kin of the stampede victims from the district. The senior Congress leader landed in Pilakhna village in Aligarh around 7.15 am.

A total of 121 people, mostly women, died in the stampede at self-styled godman Baba Bhole's satsang in Hathras on Tuesday. 

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday formed a three-member judicial commission headed by a retired High Court judge to probe the Hathras tragedy, looking also into the possibility that a conspiracy was behind the stampede.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
