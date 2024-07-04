News
Rediff.com  » News » The Funerals Begin In Hathras

The Funerals Begin In Hathras

By REDIFF NEWS
July 04, 2024 16:20 IST
The funerals of the 121 women and children who perished in the deadly stampede in Daunkeli village, Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, on July 2, 2024, have begun.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: Relatives and neighbours cremate Kamlesh Jatav, 22, here and below. All photographs: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

 

IMAGE: Rajinder Singh holds the body of his seven-month-old granddaughter Chanchal, who died in the stampede, before her burial. Children are buried while adults are cremated.

 

IMAGE: Rajinder Singh prays before he buries his grand daughter.

 

IMAGE: A pack of bindi lies at the site where believers had gathered for a satsang, following which the stampede occurred.

 

IMAGE: A broken spectacle frame lies at the site.

 

IMAGE: Belongings of victims and survivors at the site.

 

IMAGE: We pray the owner of this soft toy left behind at the site survived.

 

IMAGE: Slippers of a child left behind at the site. We pray the child surived.

 

IMAGE: Relatives mourn stampede victims Kamlesh Jatav, 22, and her seven-month-old daughter in Daunkeli village, here and below.

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
