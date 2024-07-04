The Funerals Begin In Hathras

The funerals of the 121 women and children who perished in the deadly stampede in Daunkeli village, Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, on July 2, 2024, have begun.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Relatives and neighbours cremate Kamlesh Jatav, 22, here and below. All photographs: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Rajinder Singh holds the body of his seven-month-old granddaughter Chanchal, who died in the stampede, before her burial. Children are buried while adults are cremated.

IMAGE: Rajinder Singh prays before he buries his grand daughter.

IMAGE: A pack of bindi lies at the site where believers had gathered for a satsang, following which the stampede occurred.

IMAGE: A broken spectacle frame lies at the site.

IMAGE: Belongings of victims and survivors at the site.

IMAGE: We pray the owner of this soft toy left behind at the site survived.

IMAGE: Slippers of a child left behind at the site. We pray the child surived.

IMAGE: Relatives mourn stampede victims Kamlesh Jatav, 22, and her seven-month-old daughter in Daunkeli village, here and below.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com