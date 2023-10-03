News
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul Offers Sewa At Golden Temple

Rahul Offers Sewa At Golden Temple

By REDIFF NEWS
October 03, 2023 06:46 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at the Golden Temple on Gandhi Jayanti 2023.

His head covered by a saffron turban, Rahul paid obeisance at the shrine's sanctum sanctorum.

After paying obeisance, he visited the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, and performed sewa (voluntary service) by cleaning water bowls used by devotees.

Rahul's visit to Punjab comes at a time when there is tension between the Punjab Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party -- both INDIA constituents -- over Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira's arrest.

 

All Photographs: Kind Courtesy INCIndia on X

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

