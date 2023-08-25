Rahul Pays Homage To Kargil's Warriors

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kargil on the last leg of his tour of Ladakh.

IMAGE: At the Kargil War Memorial, Rahul pays homage to the brave soldiers who made the Supreme Sacrifice for The Motherland, here and below. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Locals welcome Rahul during his visit to Kargil.

IMAGE: School children take a photograph with Rahul.

IMAGE: Rahul poses for a picture with a child during his visit to Kargil.

IMAGE: Rahul with local citizens during his visit to Kargil, here and below.