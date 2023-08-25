Rahul Pays Homage To Kargil's Warriors

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kargil on the last leg of his tour of Ladakh.
IMAGE: At the Kargil War Memorial, Rahul pays homage to the brave soldiers who made the Supreme Sacrifice for The Motherland, here and below. All Photographs: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Locals welcome Rahul during his visit to Kargil.
IMAGE: School children take a photograph with Rahul.
IMAGE: Rahul poses for a picture with a child during his visit to Kargil.
IMAGE: Rahul with local citizens during his visit to Kargil, here and below.
IMAGE: Rahul has toured Ladakh on a motorcycle since he arrived in the Union Territory last Saturday, August 19, 2023.
On Sunday, August 20, 2023, he prayed
for his late father Rajiv Gandhi on the banks of the Pangong Lake.
Had he not been assassinated in May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi would have turned 79 last Sunday.
IMAGE: Rahul on his way to Kargil.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com