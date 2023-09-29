News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Rediff News
All News
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Is Rahul Trying To Be A Carpenter?

Is Rahul Trying To Be A Carpenter?

By REDIFF NEWS
September 29, 2023 10:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, September 28, 2023, visited the Kirti Nagar furniture market in New Delhi and interacted with carpenters at work.

This is Rahul's third such reaching-out exercise in the national capital in recent weeks. He met fruit and vegetable vendors at the Azadpur Mandi in August and spoke to porters at the Anand Vihar railway station last week.

'Today I went to Asia's largest furniture market located in Kirti Nagar, Delhi and met the carpenter brothers. Apart from being hard workers, they are also amazing artists experts at carving durability and beauty,' Rahul tweeted.

'We talked a lot, got to know a little about their skills and tried to learn a bit,' Rahul added.

The Congress shared pictures of Rahul's visit to the Kirti Nagar market on X, in which he is seen trying his hand with some furniture tools.

'The Bharat Jodo Yatra is still on,' the Congress tweeted.

 

Rahul Gandhi in furniture market

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi tries at making a piece of furniture during his visit to the Kirti Nagar furniture market, here and below. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

Rahul Gandhi in furniture market

 

 

 

Rahul Gandhi in furniture market

 

Rahul Gandhi in furniture market

 

Rahul Gandhi in furniture market

 

Rahul Gandhi in furniture market

 

Rahul Gandhi in furniture market

 

Rahul Gandhi in furniture market

 

Rahul Gandhi in furniture market

 

Rahul Gandhi in furniture market

 

Rahul Gandhi in furniture market

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Rahul turns coolie, lifts luggage at Delhi station
Rahul turns coolie, lifts luggage at Delhi station
PIX: When Rahul Gandhi took a truck ride to Chandigarh
PIX: When Rahul Gandhi took a truck ride to Chandigarh
'Cong fighting with bows and arrows...'
'Cong fighting with bows and arrows...'
Asian Games battle ends in silver for Ramkumar-Saketh
Asian Games battle ends in silver for Ramkumar-Saketh
Dev Anand's Important Life Lesson
Dev Anand's Important Life Lesson
Palak, Esha make Asian Games history with gold-silver
Palak, Esha make Asian Games history with gold-silver
Badminton: Indian women's team bows out of Asian Games
Badminton: Indian women's team bows out of Asian Games
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Bharat Jodo Yatra Unleashed What Rahul Hadn't Imagined

Bharat Jodo Yatra Unleashed What Rahul Hadn't Imagined

'Modi has no baggage like Rahul does'

'Modi has no baggage like Rahul does'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances