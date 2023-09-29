Is Rahul Trying To Be A Carpenter?

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, September 28, 2023, visited the Kirti Nagar furniture market in New Delhi and interacted with carpenters at work.

This is Rahul's third such reaching-out exercise in the national capital in recent weeks. He met fruit and vegetable vendors at the Azadpur Mandi in August and spoke to porters at the Anand Vihar railway station last week.

'Today I went to Asia's largest furniture market located in Kirti Nagar, Delhi and met the carpenter brothers. Apart from being hard workers, they are also amazing artists experts at carving durability and beauty,' Rahul tweeted.

'We talked a lot, got to know a little about their skills and tried to learn a bit,' Rahul added.

The Congress shared pictures of Rahul's visit to the Kirti Nagar market on X, in which he is seen trying his hand with some furniture tools.

'The Bharat Jodo Yatra is still on,' the Congress tweeted.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi tries at making a piece of furniture during his visit to the Kirti Nagar furniture market, here and below. All Photographs: ANI Photo

