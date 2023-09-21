News
Rahul Gandhi turns coolie, lifts luggage at Delhi station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 21, 2023 14:18 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday interacted with porters at the Anand Vihar railway station in New Delhi and sought to know their problems.

Gandhi was also seen wearing the porters' trademark red shirt and lifting luggage over his head.

He then sat down with the porters and sought to know their problems.

 

"People's hero Rahul Gandhiji met his porter friends at the Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi today. Recently, a video had gone viral in which the porter friends of the railway station had expressed their desire to meet him," the Congress said in a post on X, with a picture of Gandhi interacting with the porters.

"Today, Rahulji reached among them and listened to them … Bharat Jodo journey continues," the party said.

In a post on Instagram, Gandhi said, "Today, met the coolie brothers working at the Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi."

The former Congress chief further said, "I had this desire in my mind for a long time, and they had also called me very lovingly -- and the wish of the hard-working brothers of India should be fulfilled at any cost."

WATCH: 'Coolie' Rahul Gandhi lifts luggage 

Gandhi has been interacting with various sections of society from mechanics to students, asserting that his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he undertook from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, continues with these interactions.

He recently visited Ladakh and held interactions with various social groups.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
