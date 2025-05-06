HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rahul Gandhi meets Pahalgam attack victim Lt Narwal's family

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 06, 2025 14:38 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met the family members of Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets with the family members of Shubham Dwivedi, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Kanpur on April 30, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha reached Karnal in Haryana in the afternoon.

Congress' Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda was among the party leaders present when Gandhi reached Narwal's residence in Karnal.

 

"Leader of Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi has reached Karnal, Haryana. He will meet the family of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal ji, who was martyred in the Pahalgam terror attack," the Congress said in a post on X.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several were injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Pahalgam victim Lt Narwal's widow trolled, NCW steps in
'Rahul ji has promised us...': Pahalgam victim's wife
Don't target Muslims: Wife of officer killed in Pahalgam
Light A Candle For Pahalgam Martyrs
'He said, 'I'm Hindu'. They shot him'
