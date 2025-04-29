Light A Candle For Pahalgam Martyrs

On April 22, 2025, when a bunch of terrorists descended on the meadows of Baisaran, near Pahalgam, and rained death on innocent tourists taking in the beauty of the region, in no time at all they had converted the land immortalised by Amir Khusrau as “firdaus baroo-e zameen” into a living hell.

IMAGE: Navy officer Vinay Narwal's wife Himanshi grieves over his coffin wrapped in the tricolour, New Delhi, April 23, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Twenty-five tourists and one local good Samaritan who stood up to the terrorists were gunned down in cold blood, the terrorists sparing their grieving families so that they can return home and tell the nation of the terror that visited them.

The tourists were targeted only because they were Indians in Indian territory, making them martyrs for the national cause.

And as martyrs, they deserve our highest respect, our utmost honour.

Bitan Adhikari

West Bengal Sameer Guha

West Bengal Manish Ranjan

Bihar Sushil Nathyal

Madhya Pradesh Syed Adil Hussain Shah

Jammu and Kashmir Hemant Suhas Joshi

Mumbai Lt Vinay Narwal

Haryana Atul Srikant Moni

Maharashtra Neeraj Udhawani

Rajasthan Sudeep Neupane

Nepal Shubham Dwivedi

Uttar Pradesh Prashant Kumar Satpathi

Odisha N Ramachandra

Kerala Sanjay Lakshman Lali

Maharashtra Dinesh Agarwal

Chhattisgarh Dilip Desale

Maharashtra JS Chandramouli

Andhra Pradesh S Madhusudhan

Andhra Pradesh Santosh Jagdale

Maharashtra Bharat Bhushan

Karnataka Sumit Parmar

Gujarat Yatish Parmar

Gujarat Tage Hailyang

Arunachal Pradesh Shailesh Kalathiya

Gujarat Manjunath Rao

Karnataka Kastuba Ganvotay

Maharashtra

So light a candle to their memory, to show their families and the world that we care.

To show that we will not forget, nor will we forgive.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com