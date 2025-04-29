HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Light A Candle For Pahalgam Martyrs

Light A Candle For Pahalgam Martyrs

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read
April 29, 2025 14:21 IST

On April 22, 2025, when a bunch of terrorists descended on the meadows of Baisaran, near Pahalgam, and rained death on innocent tourists taking in the beauty of the region, in no time at all they had converted the land immortalised by Amir Khusrau as “firdaus baroo-e zameen” into a living hell.

IMAGE: Navy officer Vinay Narwal's wife Himanshi grieves over his coffin wrapped in the tricolour, New Delhi, April 23, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Twenty-five tourists and one local good Samaritan who stood up to the terrorists were gunned down in cold blood, the terrorists sparing their grieving families so that they can return home and tell the nation of the terror that visited them.

 

The tourists were targeted only because they were Indians in Indian territory, making them martyrs for the national cause.

And as martyrs, they deserve our highest respect, our utmost honour.

Bitan Adhikari
West Bengal
Sameer Guha
West Bengal
Manish Ranjan
Bihar
Sushil Nathyal
Madhya Pradesh
Syed Adil Hussain Shah
Jammu and Kashmir
Hemant Suhas Joshi
Mumbai
Lt Vinay Narwal
Haryana
Atul Srikant Moni
Maharashtra
Neeraj Udhawani
Rajasthan
Sudeep Neupane
Nepal
Shubham Dwivedi
Uttar Pradesh
Prashant Kumar Satpathi
Odisha
N Ramachandra
Kerala
Sanjay Lakshman Lali
Maharashtra
Dinesh Agarwal
Chhattisgarh
Dilip Desale
Maharashtra
JS Chandramouli
Andhra Pradesh
S Madhusudhan
Andhra Pradesh
Santosh Jagdale
Maharashtra
Bharat Bhushan
Karnataka
Sumit Parmar
Gujarat
Yatish Parmar
Gujarat
Tage Hailyang
Arunachal Pradesh
Shailesh Kalathiya
Gujarat
Manjunath Rao
Karnataka
Kastuba Ganvotay
Maharashtra

So light a candle to their memory, to show their families and the world that we care.

To show that we will not forget, nor will we forgive.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
