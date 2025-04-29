Light A Candle For Pahalgam Martyrs

On April 22, 2025, when a bunch of terrorists descended on the meadows of Baisaran, near Pahalgam, and rained death on innocent tourists taking in the beauty of the region, in no time at all they had converted the land immortalised by Amir Khusrau as “firdaus baroo-e zameen” into a living hell.
Twenty-five tourists and one local good Samaritan who stood up to the terrorists were gunned down in cold blood, the terrorists sparing their grieving families so that they can return home and tell the nation of the terror that visited them.
The tourists were targeted only because they were Indians in Indian territory, making them martyrs for the national cause.
And as martyrs, they deserve our highest respect, our utmost honour.
So light a candle to their memory, to show their families and the world that we care.
To show that we will not forget, nor will we forgive.
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com