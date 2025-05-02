HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Rahul ji has promised us...': Pahalgam victim's wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 02, 2025 15:17 IST

Ten days after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, including her husband Shubham Dwivedi, Ashanya on Thursday said no effective action has been taken against the perpetrators so far.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets with the family members of Shubham Dwivedi, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Kanpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shubham Dwivedi, 31, was among the victims killed in the April 22 attack targeting mostly tourists in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam.

Speaking to PTI, Ashanya said she is not seeking a job or compensation, but solely wants her husband to be accorded the status of a martyr.

"Neither has Shubham received recognition as a martyr, nor has the government eliminated the terrorists responsible for the killings," she said.

 

"I don't want a job or money -- just the status of martyr for my Shubham. I will carry this pain for the rest of my life."

Ashanya, who now fears going outdoors, said she confines herself to a room where she spends hours gazing at Shubham's portrait and the shirt he wore during the attack.

"Even the sound of a tyre burst or a loud noise makes me tremble," she added, recalling the trauma that continues to haunt her after the attack.

During a visit on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi met the bereaved family at their Maharajpur residence.

Ashanya said she placed her demand before the Congress leader, who assured her that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting martyr status for Shubham.

"Rahul ji has promised to raise the matter in Parliament as well," she told PTI.

Ashanya also urged the government to take concrete and immediate action against the terrorists behind the killings.

When asked whether she would ever consider visiting Kashmir again, she said, "Never. Not even once."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
