Don't target Muslims: Wife of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam

Don't target Muslims: Wife of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 01, 2025 20:47 IST

"We don't want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris," Himanshi Narwal said on Thursday, stoic and firm as she mourned her husband, Naval officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was gunned down in Pahalgam just 10 days ago. He would have been 27 on Thursday.

IMAGE: Himanshi Narwal, wife of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, mourns his death a day after the Pahalgam terror attack, in New Delhi on April 23, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

A week after Lt Narwal's ashes were immersed in Ganga, hundreds of people gathered in Karnal, the naval officer's hometown, to celebrate his life by taking part in a blood donation camp.

"We want peace and justice. People who have done wrong with him should be punished," said Himanshi, who got married to Lt Narwal just a week before the April 22 terror attack.

 

The couple was on their honeymoon in Pahalgam when terrorists shot the Naval officer at point blank.

Wiping tears off her face, Himanshi offered floral tributes to her late husband and blew a kiss to his photograph.

The Naval officer's mother also kissed her son's photo and paid him respect with folded hands.

Lt Narwal's sister, Shristi expressed her gratitude to people who participated in the blood donation camp.

"I want to thank everyone who travelled from far to come here to donate blood. We have been receiving messages too. People have responded enthusiastically (to the blood donation camp). The government has also done a lot," Shristi said.

The camp was organised by Karnal-based NGO National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists (NIFAA).

Various speakers while addressing the gathering said the late officer dedicatedly served his nation while in service and will continue to live in everyone's hearts forever.

"A youth who was supposed to serve the country for many years was snatched away by terrorism. A soldier on the battle ground saves people's life by shedding blood. We are today donating blood in his honour to save people's lives," Chairperson of NIFAA Pritpal Singh Pannu said.

Narwal's mother and wife Himanshi became teary eyed as tributes were being paid to the Naval officer at the camp.

One of the attendees who donated blood at the camp said, "The nation will always be grateful to Narwal for his sacrifice. We can only pay our tributes by donating our blood but nobody can fill the void created by his death."

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Karnal Jagmohan Anand was also present.

Lt Narwal was among the 26 people, mostly tourists, gunned down by terrorists at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam on April 22, in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the past many years.

Lt Narwal had been serving at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi for the past one-and-a-half years after joining the Navy in 2022.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
