Pahalgam victim Lt Narwal's widow trolled, NCW steps in

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 05, 2025 09:44 IST

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has extended its support to Himanshi Narwal, wife of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal who was among those killed in a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, saying it is not right to troll a woman based on her ideological expression or personal life.

IMAGE: Wife of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal mourns his death, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Himanshi Narwal had asked people not to target Muslims and Kashmiris following the April 22 terror attack near south Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

"We do not want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris," she said on Thursday.

 

Following her statement, the slain Army officer's wife was reportedly trolled on social media platforms.

In a statement posted on X, the NCW condemned the online trolling she has faced.

Referring to the widespread social media criticism of her remarks, the NCW wrote, "After the death of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, the way his wife Himanshi Narwal is being criticised on social media in relation to one of her statements is unfortunate."

The commission acknowledged that while her comments may not have resonated with many, expressing disagreement must remain within "constitutional limits" and civil discourse.

Vinay Narwal was shot dead after being asked about his religion during the Pahalgam attack, a detail that has sparked national outrage.

The NCW said the country is "hurt and angry" by the terror act but urged restraint in targeting Himanshi Narwal, adding, "It is not right to troll a woman on the basis of her ideological expression or personal life."

The commission also reminded citizens that "the dignity and respect of every woman is valuable" and called for constructive and respectful expressions even during national grief.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
