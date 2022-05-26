Lashkar terrorists gun down woman TV artist at her J-K home, hurt nephew

Three Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists shot dead a woman TV artist and injured her minor nephew at her home in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, the police said.

IMAGE: TV artist Amreen Bhat. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place in the Hashoora Chadoora area of the central Kashmir district.

The woman was identified as Amreen Bhat and her nephew as Farhan Zubair (10), they said.

Political parties condemned the "dastardly" attack and said there can be no justification for targeting innocents.

"At around 7:55 pm on Wednesday, the police received information about a terror crime incident in Hushroo Chadoora area of Budgam where terrorists fired upon one lady and her nephew. Senior police officers along with reinforcements reached the terror crime spot," a police spokesperson said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the terrorists had fired at the woman, Amreen Bhat, at her home, he said.

"In this terror crime incident, the lady and her nephew, namely Farhan Zubair (10), received gunshot injuries. Both were immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, the lady was declared brought dead.

"The condition of the boy, who has received a bullet injury in his arm, is stated to be stable," he added.

The spokesperson said three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were involved in this incident.

The entire area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway, he said.

A case has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of law and an investigation is underway, he added.

Political parties termed the attack an act of "senseless violence" and called for steps to end the cycle of violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack & her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat," National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

Peoples Conference also condemned the attack.

"We strongly condemn the killing of TV Artist Ambreen Bhat & injuring of her 10-year-old nephew in Chadoora (Budgam) in a dastardly act of senseless violence. We express our sincere condolences to the family of Ambreen & may her soul rest in peace," the party wrote on its Twitter handle.

Apni Party vice-president Usman Majid said, "Strongly condemn the killing of TV Artist Ambreen Bhat at her residence Chadoora #Budgam in a dastardly act of senseless violence. I express my sincere condolences to the family of Ambreen. May her soul rest in peace & the family find strength."

Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said concrete steps must to end the vicious cycle of violence in the union territory.

"Yet another barbaric act of terror in Chadoora, Budgam. Inhuman face of militancy as even women aren't being spared. Strongly denounce the cowardly act of killing of woman artist Ambreen in Chadoora and injuries to her 10-year-old nephew. Concrete steps must to end the vicious cycle of violence (sic)," he said.