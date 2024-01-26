News
Rediff.com  » News » R-Day: Prez Murmu revives 'buggy tradition' after 40 years

R-Day: Prez Murmu revives 'buggy tradition' after 40 years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 26, 2024 11:59 IST
President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emanuel Macron arrived on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi for 75th Republic Day celebrations in a traditional buggy, which made a comeback after 40 years.

The presidents were escorted by the President's Bodyguard -- "Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak".

The President's Bodyguard is the senior most regiment of the Indian Army.

This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the "Angrakshak' have completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
