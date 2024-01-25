News
Rediff.com  » News » Eye Surgeon To Lead Women On Republic Day

Eye Surgeon To Lead Women On Republic Day

By REDIFF NEWS
January 25, 2024 13:11 IST
Major Srishti Khullar -- an eye surgeon, ophthalmologist from the Army Medical Corps and qualified paratrooper -- will lead the first-ever all-women contingent from the Armed Forces Medical Services at the Republic Day parade.

"Being an eye surgeon, I have been used to holding a surgical knife in the operation theatre. Now, holding a sword at Kartavya Path has been a very challenging but very rewarding experience. I am very happy and very grateful..." says Major Khullar.

 

IMAGE: Major Srishti Khullar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
