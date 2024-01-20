News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » In a first, Army couple set to march in R-Day parade

In a first, Army couple set to march in R-Day parade

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 20, 2024 17:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Major Jerry Blaize and Captain Supreetha C T are all set to become the first couple to march down the Kartavya Path as members of two different contingents in the Republic Day parade on January 26.

IMAGE: Women contingents take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

"This is a first in the history of the Republic Day parades," Major Blaize told PTI.

The couple, who got married in June 2023, said it was a sheer coincidence that they were getting to march together on the occasion.

"This did not happen in a planned way. It is a coincidence. Initially, I gave my selection test and got through. Then my husband also got selected from his regiment," Captain Supreetha said.

 

They were part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) during college.

"My wife took part in the NCC Republic Day parade in 2016 at the Kartavya Path, New Delhi and I got the opportunity to be part of the NCC Republic Day camp in 2014 New Delhi. This was also one of the motivating factors for me to lead my regiment in the Republic Day 2024 at Kartavya path and make my regiment proud," Major Blaize said.

Capt Supreetha is from Mysore, Karnataka, and is a Law graduate from JSS Law College in the city. Major Blaize is from Wellington, Tamil Nadu, and did his graduation from Jain University, Bengaluru.

They currently live in Delhi. They are from different regiments and take part in practice sessions separately.

"My husband is from the Madras regiment and I am part of the Corps of Military Police contingent," Captain Supreetha said.

"We are posted at different places and this is one such opportunity that both of us are getting to spend time together for these two months in New Delhi. It is a very proud moment for both of us that we are here with our respective contingents," she added.

They said their families are delighted and they will be coming to attend the parade.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is Republic Day truly worth a celebration?
Is Republic Day truly worth a celebration?
50 IAF aircraft in R-Day fly-past amid poor visibility
50 IAF aircraft in R-Day fly-past amid poor visibility
PHOTOS: 'Dare Devils' steal the show at R-day parade
PHOTOS: 'Dare Devils' steal the show at R-day parade
Aus Open: Bopanna-Babos pull out of mixed doubles
Aus Open: Bopanna-Babos pull out of mixed doubles
ED questions Hemant Soren in money laundering case
ED questions Hemant Soren in money laundering case
Aus Open: Teenager Noskova stuns World No 1 Swiatek
Aus Open: Teenager Noskova stuns World No 1 Swiatek
KP on how to play spin in India
KP on how to play spin in India
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Always a soldier's dream to be part of R-Day parade'

'Always a soldier's dream to be part of R-Day parade'

Navy Personnel Rehearse For R-Day Parade

Navy Personnel Rehearse For R-Day Parade

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances