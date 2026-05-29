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Home  » News » Unidentified Assailants Kill Quack Doctor In Palamu

Unidentified Assailants Kill Quack Doctor In Palamu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 29, 2026 11:58 IST

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A quack doctor was allegedly murdered by unidentified assailants in Jharkhand's Palamu district, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A quack doctor, Uday Singh, was allegedly murdered in Palamu district, Jharkhand.
  • The incident occurred near Nagadara village as the victim was returning home.
  • Police have identified the deceased as Uday Singh (37) and have sent the body for post-mortem examination.
  • An FIR has been lodged, and a detailed investigation is underway to identify and arrest the accused in the Palamu murder case.

A quack was allegedly killed by unidentified miscreants in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Thursday night near Nagadara village, when he was returning home to Chilho Khurd village within Chattarpur police station limits, they said.

 

Investigation Launched Into Doctor's Murder

"The deceased has been identified as Uday Singh (37). The victim, a quack doctor, was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants while returning home on Thursday night. His body was sent to MMCH for post-mortem examination," said Saurabh Chaubey, the officer in charge of Chattarpur police station.

He said that no one has been arrested so far in this connection. An FIR in this regard has been lodged. A detailed investigation into the case is underway to identify and arrest the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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