Unidentified Assailants Kill Quack Doctor In Palamu

A quack doctor was allegedly murdered by unidentified assailants in Jharkhand's Palamu district, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A quack doctor, Uday Singh, was allegedly murdered in Palamu district, Jharkhand.

The incident occurred near Nagadara village as the victim was returning home.

Police have identified the deceased as Uday Singh (37) and have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

An FIR has been lodged, and a detailed investigation is underway to identify and arrest the accused in the Palamu murder case.

A quack was allegedly killed by unidentified miscreants in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Thursday night near Nagadara village, when he was returning home to Chilho Khurd village within Chattarpur police station limits, they said.

Investigation Launched Into Doctor's Murder

"The deceased has been identified as Uday Singh (37). The victim, a quack doctor, was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants while returning home on Thursday night. His body was sent to MMCH for post-mortem examination," said Saurabh Chaubey, the officer in charge of Chattarpur police station.

He said that no one has been arrested so far in this connection. An FIR in this regard has been lodged. A detailed investigation into the case is underway to identify and arrest the accused.