A Last Kiss For A Fallen Soldier

By Rediff News Bureau
October 14, 2022 16:49 IST
When will the Madness of War end?

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Relatives kiss the coffin after the funeral of Georgian volunteer Edisher Kvaratskhelia, who died in battle as part of the Ukrainian battalion of Kievan Rus, at his funeral at the St Volodymyr cathedral in Kyiv. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of a residential building heavily damaged during the Russian attack in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers lower a body from a building damaged in the Russian attack in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People visit a grocery store without electricity in the city centre after a Russian attack in Lviv. Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police officers and soldiers inspect a shopping area following a Russian missile attack in Kupiansk, Kharkiv. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A man salvages shoes from his store that was hit by a missile in Kupiansk. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A picture of a Russian soldier next to the 'Z' military symbol and St Michael the Archangel is seen on a wall in a compound used by the Russian military as a barracks and local headquarters in Kupiansk. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images
 

IMAGE: Valentina and her husband Anatoliy cart water bottles filled from a working tap in a near-destroyed building in Bakhmut, Donetsk. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A woman walks past an apartment block hit by Russian forces in Bakhmut. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Leonid, a Christian chaplain, distributes aid packages to people in Bakhmut. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A member of a Christian charity distributes aid packages to residents in Bakhmut. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A man rides a scooter between anti-tank barriers known as 'hedgehogs' in Bakhmut. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: An elderly lady is helped across a destroyed bridge in Bakhmut. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A man carries his bike across the Bakhmutka river on a makeshift wooden bridge next to a destroyed bridge in Bakhmut. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A woman walks with her dog past destroyed buildings after collecting an emergency food package in Svyatohirs'k, Donetsk. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

