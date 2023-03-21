News
Putin-Xi Meet: Must India Worry?

Putin-Xi Meet: Must India Worry?

By REDIFF NEWS
March 21, 2023 13:48 IST
IMAGE: Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist party of China and the People's Republic of China's president, was received at Moscow airport by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and not Russian President Vladmir Putin as expected. Photograph: Kommersant Photo/Anatoliy Zhdanov via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Xi arrives at the Kremlin to meet with Putin. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexei Maishev/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Putin greets Xi. Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Some commentators made much of Putin tightly grasping the arm of his chair and shaking his foot often during the meeting as signs that the Russian leader is unwell, either with cancer or Parkinson's disease. Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters

 

Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters

 

Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters

 

Photograph: Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Law enforcement officers stand guard next to barriers installed near the Kremlin. Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
