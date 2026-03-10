HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Five face charges after pet puppy dies following beating in UP graveyard

Five face charges after pet puppy dies following beating in UP graveyard

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 10, 2026 11:39 IST

Five individuals in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, face legal action after a disturbing incident where a pet puppy was allegedly beaten to death for wandering into a graveyard, sparking outrage and prompting an animal cruelty investigation.

Key Points

  • Five people in Shahjahanpur, UP, have been booked for allegedly beating a pet puppy to death.
  • The puppy was attacked after straying into a graveyard, with the incident captured on video by the owner.
  • A complaint was filed by the Jeev Sahayog Foundation, leading to a police investigation.
  • The accused face charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Police have booked five people in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district after a pet puppy was beaten to death for straying into a graveyard, an official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the pet, belonging to Karan of Lal Teli Bajariya under Sadar Bazaar police station, had entered the graveyard, and five people present there started beating it.

 

As the puppy started screaming due to the beating, Karan went to a neighbour's roof and captured a video of the incident.

Dwivedi said that the puppy had hidden itself under a cot, but the five people pulled the canine out and resumed the beating, causing it to die on the spot. The accused then stuffed the carcass in a sack and took it away, the police officer said.

He added that though the incident occurred on March 7, a police complaint was filed on Monday by an official of the Jeev Sahayog Foundation, following which a case was registered late on Monday night.

Legal Action and Investigation

Police have registered a case against five unidentified persons under sections 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the BNS and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
