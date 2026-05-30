Class 12 Student Dies Mysteriously In Amritsar School Pool

An 18-year-old student's mysterious death in an Amritsar school swimming pool has triggered a police investigation and allegations of negligence against the school management.

Key Points An 18-year-old student died in a swimming pool at Shri Guru Harkrishan Public School in Amritsar.

The student's mother alleges negligence and lack of communication from the school management after the incident.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student's death in the school swimming pool.

The family is demanding a high-level probe into the incident at the Amritsar school.

Chief Khalsa Diwan, which manages the school, has declined to comment on the incident.

An 18-year-old Class 12 student allegedly died under mysterious circumstances in the swimming pool of Shri Guru Harkrishan Public School of Excellence at Shubam Enclave on GT Road here on Friday evening, police said.

According to the deceased student's mother, Sunita, her son Aryan had gone to participate in a swimming competition organised at the school.

Allegations of Negligence in School Swimming Pool Incident

She alleged that after the incident, Aryan was taken to Nova Medicity Hospital around 8 pm, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sunita further alleged that members of the school management left the hospital after admitting the boy and later became inaccessible to the family.

She claimed that the family was not informed about the exact circumstances leading to Aryan's death inside the swimming pool and demanded a high-level probe into the matter.

Police Investigation Launched into Student's Death

Punjab Police ACP East Ravinder Singh Sidhu said he was surprised that the matter was not immediately reported to the police by either the school management or the family, adding that the incident required a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, office-bearers of Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), which runs the school, declined to comment on the incident.

The Chief Khalsa Diwan, headquartered in Amritsar, is a century-old charitable and educational organisation which runs several schools, colleges, hospitals and other institutions across Punjab.