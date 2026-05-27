Man Drowns In UP Swimming Pool; Police Investigate Negligence

An 18-year-old man's drowning in a Uttar Pradesh swimming pool has triggered a police investigation into the pool operators' alleged negligence and lack of safety measures.

Key Points An 18-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Police have registered a case against the swimming pool operators for alleged negligence.

The swimming pool reportedly lacked essential safety measures, such as life-saving jackets and trained divers.

The pool was allegedly operating without proper departmental permission.

A video purportedly showing the incident went viral, prompting further investigation.

An 18-year-old man allegedly drowned while bathing in a swimming pool in a village in Nakhasa area of the district, police said on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case against the pool operators and an unidentified person, and have taken up an investigation.

In a purported video of the incident that went viral on the internet, a man was seen forcibly putting the victim's head in the pool. The police, however, did comment on the video, saying that a detailed probe is on.

Swimming Pool Drowning Incident Details

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Kuldeep Singh said that on Monday, Suhail Ahmad, 18, a resident of Rehmapur Pipli village, had gone to bathe at a swimming pool owned by Haji Maqsood along with his two cousins.

He said Suhail drowned while bathing at around 1.15 pm. Family members rushed him to Haseena Begum Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to the police, the family members of the deceased did not submit any formal complaint.

Police Investigation and Allegations of Negligence

However, police took suo motu cognisance of the matter and registered a case at Nakhasa police station.

Police alleged that safety norms were not followed at the swimming pool built in a field by Haji Maqsood, his son Wasid Khan and Mohammad Uwais.

There were no safety arrangements at the pool, including life-saving jackets and trained divers, police said, adding that the operators were running the facility without departmental permission and charging Rs 40 for two hours.

A case has been registered against Haji Maqsood, his two sons and an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.