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Police Investigate Death of Youth at Gurugram School

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 10, 2026 19:54 IST

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Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old youth found at a Gurugram school, with a possible head injury and forensic evidence being examined to uncover the circumstances.

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old youth was discovered dead at a government school in Gurugram, prompting a police investigation.
  • The deceased, identified as Ravi, may have died from a blow to the head with a heavy object.
  • Police found an empty liquor bottle and snack packets at the scene, suggesting possible circumstances surrounding the death.
  • Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting forensic analysis to determine the cause of death and identify any potential suspects in the Gurugram school death.

A 20-year-old youth was found dead at a government school in Heli Mandi under the Pataudi area here on Friday, police said.

The deceased, Ravi -- a native of Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh -- was allegedly killed by a blow to the head with a heavy object, they said.

 

Police also found an empty liquor bottle and snack packets at the scene.

The police were called by the school staff, who discovered the body in the morning. A forensic team has been called to the scene to collect evidence, they added.

Investigation Details

The police are scanning the nearby CCTV cameras to find out how he reached the school. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, a senior officer said.

The education department was also informed about the incident, the police said.

The deceased was living with his family in the area, which claimed that he was missing from Thursday night, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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