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Home  » News » Two Arrested, Hand Grenades Seized in Punjab Terror Plot Aversion

Two Arrested, Hand Grenades Seized in Punjab Terror Plot Aversion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 18, 2026 19:09 IST

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Punjab Police successfully averted a major terror threat by arresting two individuals in Bathinda and seizing hand grenades linked to cross-border elements, preventing a potential disruption of peace and public safety.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Punjab Police arrested two men, Buta Singh and Harmander Singh, in Bathinda.
  • Police seized two hand grenades from the arrested individuals.
  • The seized grenades are linked to a cross-border illegal supply chain.
  • The operation averted a potential terror attack and neutralised a significant threat to public safety.
  • An investigation is underway to identify all individuals involved in the terror module.

The Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have averted a major terror threat following the arrest of two men and the recovery of two hand grenades in Bathinda.

The arrested accused have been identified as Buta Singh alias Gurpreet Singh alias Gopu, a resident of Ferozepur and Harmander Singh alias Nikka, a resident of Moga.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the seized grenades were part of an illegal supply-chain linked to cross-border elements. Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said these were intended to disrupt peace and public safety in the border state.

Further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages and to identify other associates involved in this module, the DGP added.

Details of the Operation

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Counter Intelligence Bathinda, Avneet Kaur Sidhu said teams received a reliable input that two operatives linked to a terror module had retrieved hand grenades.

Acting on this intelligence, the police launched an operation and apprehended both suspects from Moga-Ferozepur Road. Two hand grenades were recovered from their possession, AIG Sidhu said.

The AIG noted that swift action by the Counter Intelligence teams prevented an untoward incident and neutralised a potential threat.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Explosives Act at State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) police station in Fazilka, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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