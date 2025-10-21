HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Punjab cops foil terror attack, 2 ISI-backed men captured with RPGL

Punjab cops foil terror attack, 2 ISI-backed men captured with RPGL

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 21, 2025 22:14 IST

x

The Punjab police on Tuesday said it has nabbed two terror operatives and seized a rocket-propelled grenade along with the launcher, which was intended for a "targeted" attack.

IMAGE: The rocket-propelled grenade along with the launcher recovered from the terror operatives. Photograph: Courtesy Punjab DGP on X

"In an intelligence-based operation, Amritsar Rural Police, in close coordination with central agencies, apprehends two terror operatives Mehakdeep Singh @ Mehak and Aditya @ Adhi from #Amritsar and recovers one Rocket Propelled Grenade (#RPG)," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were in contact with #Pakistan's ISI operative who had sent the weapon, and with Harpreet Singh @ Vicky, currently lodged in #Ferozepur Jail," he said.

 

The DGP further said the RPG was intended for a "targeted terror attack".

Meanwhile, a police statement said Mehakdeep Singh alias Mehak is a resident of Wadali in Amritsar and Aditya alias Adhi is a resident of Bhaga Chhina village in Amritsar. Police have also impounded a motorcycle that they were riding.

The statement quoted the DGP as saying that a preliminary probe has revealed that the accused were in contact with an operative of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), who had sent the consignment from across the border via drone.

The DGP said further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages in the case to unearth the entire network.

Sharing operational details, senior superintendent of police, Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh, said acting on intelligence inputs about the retrieval of an RPG-22 Netto anti-tank rocket launcher by Mehakdeep and Aditya on the directions of Harpreet alias Vicky, police teams arrested both the suspects when they were on their way to deliver the consignment.

Investigations are on to identify those who were supposed to receive the consignment, the SSP said, adding that Harpreet alias Vicky will also be brought here from the Ferozepur Jail on a production warrant for further questioning.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday under the provisions of the Explosives Substances Act and section 113 (terrorist act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Gharinda police station in Amritsar Rural.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Wanted Punjab terrorist held in US; had links with ISI, BKI
Wanted Punjab terrorist held in US; had links with ISI, BKI
Punjab police foil major terror plot, seize Pak arms
Punjab police foil major terror plot, seize Pak arms
Punjab police bust narco-terror module; 4 held
Punjab police bust narco-terror module; 4 held
3 Khalistani terrorists gunned down in encounter in UP
3 Khalistani terrorists gunned down in encounter in UP
NIA charges 7 for grenade attack on Punjab police station
NIA charges 7 for grenade attack on Punjab police station

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Butter Sev: 15-Min Diwali Recipe

webstory image 2

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 3

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

VIDEOS

Thin layer of fog envelops Taj Mahal post Diwali1:38

Thin layer of fog envelops Taj Mahal post Diwali

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali Bash!0:54

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali...

Bollywood couple Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha twin in black for Javed Akhtar's Diwali party1:01

Bollywood couple Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha twin in black...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO