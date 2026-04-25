Notorious Gangster Harpreet Singh Nabbed In Himachal Pradesh

Notorious Punjab-based gangster Harpreet Singh and his associates have been arrested in Himachal Pradesh, marking a significant development in ongoing crime investigations.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points Notorious gangster Harpreet Singh and seven associates arrested in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

The arrest was a coordinated effort between Punjab's CIA and Himachal Pradesh Police.

Harpreet Singh is wanted in Punjab for serious criminal cases, including extortion.

The accused were tracked to Manikaran and apprehended near Shilha.

A notorious gangster and seven of his associates were arrested from Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district by Punjab's Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in coordination with the state police, officials said on Saturday.

Details Of The Arrest

The accused have been identified as Punjab-based gangster Harpreet Singh and his aides Ram Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Satnam alias Sagar, Sikandar, Rajbindar, Komal and Talwinder Kaur, the police officials said.

They said Punjab Police received a tip-off that the accused reached Manikaran on Thursday and were staying in a hotel there. Acting promptly, police tracked their movement and with the help of Kullu police, nabbed them near Shilha while they were returning to Manikaran from Barshaini.

Criminal Charges Against Harpreet Singh

According to police, Harpreet has several serious criminal cases registered against him, with the latest registered on April 20 for allegedly opening fire at a person's house in a bid to extort money.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Madan Lal Kaushal said this successful operation was the result of coordination between Punjab and local police.

"All the arrested accused are being interrogated," he said.