Punjab Police Arrest 167 in Anti-Gangster Campaign, 75 in Anti-Drug Drive

Punjab Police Arrest 167 in Anti-Gangster Campaign, 75 in Anti-Drug Drive

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 09, 2026 20:31 IST

Punjab Police have intensified their crackdown on crime, arresting 167 individuals in an anti-gangster operation and 75 drug smugglers in a parallel anti-drug campaign, seizing weapons and narcotics.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Punjab Police arrested 167 individuals as part of 'Gangstran Te Vaar', an ongoing anti-gangster campaign.
  • The anti-gangster campaign has led to 13,522 arrests since its launch, aiming to eliminate gangster activities in Punjab.
  • In a parallel operation, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', police apprehended 75 drug smugglers and seized significant quantities of heroin, opium, and other narcotics.
  • Authorities are encouraging citizens to report information about gangsters anonymously through a dedicated helpline.
  • The anti-drug campaign has resulted in 52,786 arrests over the past 373 days, highlighting the scale of the drug problem in Punjab.

Punjab Police on Monday arrested 167 people as part of the ongoing anti-gangster campaign "Gangstran Te Vaar", officials said.

The campaign, launched on January 20 by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, aims to make the state free from gangster activities.

 

Police teams from different districts, in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), carried out 453 raids across identified locations in the state linked to associates of gangsters.

Two weapons were recovered during the raids, and with the latest arrests, the total number of people held since the start of the campaign has reached 13,522, police said.

Preventive action was also taken against 52 people, while 87 people were verified and released after questioning. Seven proclaimed offenders were also arrested during the operation.

People can anonymously share information related to gangsters and criminal activities through the Anti-Gangster Helpline at 93946-93946, police said.

Anti-Drug Campaign

Continuing its anti-drug campaign "Yudh Nashian Virudh", police arrested 75 drug smugglers on Monday and recovered 9.1 kg of heroin, 627 grams of opium, 545 kg of poppy husk, 320 intoxicant tablets or capsules and Rs 4,280 drug money from their possession.

The total number of drug smugglers arrested in the past 373 days has now reached 52,786, officials said.

Police also persuaded 27 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment during the day.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
