Punjab Police Arrest 167 in Anti-Gangster Campaign, 75 in Anti-Drug Drive

Photograph: ANI Photo

Punjab Police on Monday arrested 167 people as part of the ongoing anti-gangster campaign "Gangstran Te Vaar", officials said.

The campaign, launched on January 20 by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, aims to make the state free from gangster activities.

Police teams from different districts, in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), carried out 453 raids across identified locations in the state linked to associates of gangsters.

Two weapons were recovered during the raids, and with the latest arrests, the total number of people held since the start of the campaign has reached 13,522, police said.

Preventive action was also taken against 52 people, while 87 people were verified and released after questioning. Seven proclaimed offenders were also arrested during the operation.

People can anonymously share information related to gangsters and criminal activities through the Anti-Gangster Helpline at 93946-93946, police said.

Anti-Drug Campaign

Continuing its anti-drug campaign "Yudh Nashian Virudh", police arrested 75 drug smugglers on Monday and recovered 9.1 kg of heroin, 627 grams of opium, 545 kg of poppy husk, 320 intoxicant tablets or capsules and Rs 4,280 drug money from their possession.

The total number of drug smugglers arrested in the past 373 days has now reached 52,786, officials said.

Police also persuaded 27 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment during the day.