Home  » News » FBI arrests Khalistani terrorist linked to Punjab attacks

FBI arrests Khalistani terrorist linked to Punjab attacks

By Yoshita Singh
April 18, 2025 15:59 IST

An Indian, wanted in connection with multiple terror attacks across Punjab and who is alleged to have collaborated with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US agency said.

IMAGE: FBI arrests Khalistani terrorist Harpreet Singh. Photograph: @FBISacramento/X

Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia alias Jora, an alleged terrorist who had illegally entered the US, was arrested by the FBI and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations in Sacramento. 

 

"Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the #FBI & #ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the US illegally and used burner phones to evade capture," FBI Sacramento said in a statement on X.

Agents from the FBI's Legal Attache office in New Delhi, India, informed Sacramento that Singh was wanted in connection with multiple terror attacks across Punjab, India, FBI Sacramento said.

Singh is suspected to have collaborated with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

"He had been evading capture by using untraceable burner phones and encrypted applications. This case reinforces the importance of international cooperation in apprehending those who threaten global security," FBI Sacramento said.

In January, India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on gangster Harpreet. He is wanted in a case of hand grenade attack on a house in Chandigarh.

He is a native of Ajnala tehsil in Amritsar, Punjab. Singh is an absconder in the case registered on October 1, 2024, in connection with the hand grenade attack carried out on a house in Sector 10/D, Chandigarh.

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
