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Punjab Police Vows Justice For Slain Officer's Family

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 30, 2026 21:35 IST

Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, has pledged justice for the family of Assistant Sub-Inspector Joga Singh, who was murdered earlier this week, highlighting the state's commitment to police welfare and crime resolution.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points

  • Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav visited the family of slain ASI Joga Singh, assuring them of justice.
  • ASI Joga Singh was shot dead on May 24 while on his way to work in Amritsar.
  • Yadav emphasised that Singh's sacrifice exemplifies the highest traditions of Punjab Police.
  • The Punjab government has committed to supporting the family of the deceased ASI with assistance and welfare benefits.
  • Punjab Police is dedicated to bringing those responsible for the heinous crime to justice.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Saturday visited the residence of an assistant sub-inspector, who was killed earlier this week, in Batala and assured his family that the culprits behind the crime will be brought to justice, an official statement said.

Details of the Murdered ASI

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Joga Singh, 54, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants on May 24 while he was headed to work on a scooter. His bullet-riddled body was found in Hamja village in the Majitha assembly constituency in Amritsar.

 

DGP's Condolences and Assurance

According to the statement, Yadav said Singh made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, exemplifying the highest traditions of Punjab Police through his courage, dedication and selfless service.

"His sacrifice will always be remembered with pride and honour," the DGP said.

Support for the Bereaved Family

At Singh's residence in Ghaniye Ke Bangar village, Yadav extended his condolences to the bereaved family. He told them that Punjab Police stands firmly with them in this difficult time and will extend every possible support, the statement said.

Those responsible for this heinous crime will be brought to justice, he asserted.

Government's Commitment

Yadav further told the family that the Punjab government is committed to supporting them and shall extend all assistance and welfare benefits to them.

ASI Singh joined Punjab Police as a constable in 1989 and was posted in Traffic Staff of Amritsar Commissionerate Police.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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