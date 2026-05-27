Akali Dal Leader Flags 'Horrific' Killing Video To Punjab Police

A shocking video of the Punjab ASI Joga Singh's killing has been sent to the Punjab DGP by Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, raising concerns about law and order in the state.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia shared a 'horrific' video related to the killing of a Punjab Police ASI with the DGP.

The video allegedly shows the ASI being shot at point-blank range while on his scooter.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH) claimed responsibility for the murder and released the video.

Majithia criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for failing to maintain law and order.

The incident involved two unidentified men who shot dead ASI Joga Singh in Majitha.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday said he has sent a "horrific" video clip linked to the killing of an assistant sub-inspector here to the Punjab director general of police.

Two unidentified men shot dead Punjab Police ASI Joga Singh near the Hamja village in the Majitha assembly constituency on May 24.

Joga Singh's bullet-riddled body was found near the Fatehgarh Churian-Majithia road.

The police said the assailants, who came on a motorcycle, fled after killing the ASI.

The incident took place when Joga Singh was on his way to duty on a scooter and was in his uniform.

Militant Group Claims Responsibility

Later, a social media post purported to be from the outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH) took responsibility for the murder. The group also claimed it had released the video of the killing.

In a statement on Wednesday, Majithia said a disturbing video linked to the incident was circulating on social media, allegedly showing the officer being shot at point-blank range while still on his scooter.

The former Punjab minister claimed that the purported video was "too horrific" to be shown publicly.

Political Fallout and Accusations

"This video is anti-national in nature and extremely alarming. As a matter of my duty and responsibility, I considered it necessary to immediately bring this extremely serious issue to the notice of DGP Punjab," Majithia said in a post on X.

Launching a direct attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Majithia said the Punjab government had completely "failed" in maintaining law and order in the state.

"Bhagwant Mann and the DGP appear to have little concern for Punjab's security. Their focus remains on filing FIRs against political opponents, and using the police machinery for political vendetta," he alleged.