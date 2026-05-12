Punjab BJP Seeks Action Over Attacks On Party Offices

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar is demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged attacks on BJP offices across the state, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of fostering a political climate of vandalism.

Key Points Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar demands action over attacks on BJP offices in Punjab.

Jakhar accuses the Aam Aadmi Party of creating Bengal-like conditions in Punjab.

BJP offices in Ludhiana, Batala, Tarn Taran, and Zirakpur were allegedly attacked.

Jakhar seeks a thorough police investigation to expose those who orchestrated the attacks.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday demanded action against those who "orchestrated" attacks on the party's offices in the state.

He also lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party, warning that the BJP will not allow it to create "Mamata-Banerjee-led-Bengal-like conditions" in Punjab.

BJP Alleges Conspiracy Behind Punjab Office Attacks

Jakhar claimed that under a "well-planned conspiracy", party offices in Ludhiana, Batala, Tarn Taran and Zirakpur were "attacked" on Monday, with some miscreants throwing ink at party leaders and vandalising the offices.

Jakhar, accompanied by a delegation of party leaders including Subhash Sharma, Parminder Singh Brar, Sanjeev Vashisht and Vineet Joshi, met Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police and sought action against people who engaged in hooliganism in the BJP offices.

AAP Accused of Creating Bengal-Like Situation

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party, Jakhar alleged that it is creating a situation in Punjab similar to that in West Bengal before the announcement of the assembly polls result.

"Whatever happened with the BJP offices in Ludhiana, Batala, Tarn Taran and Zikapur on Monday was done under a well-thought-out conspiracy. Our offices were attacked, and ink was thrown," Jakhar told reporters in Mohali.

"It was done quite systematically. Someone must have been behind this," he said.

Demand for Investigation and Accountability

Demanding an action in the matter, the BJP leader said the police investigation should focus on finding people who "orchestrated" these attacks.

"Let us know who gave the orders -- whether it was the local leadership of the AAP or its leadership in Delhi. We want them to be exposed. Nobody should go unpunished," he said.

In Tarn Taran, 10-12 unidentified individuals stormed into the BJP office on Monday, raised slogans against the party and threw ink in the office. In Ludhiana too, tension prevailed after some unidentified men threw black ink at BJP leader Gurdev Sharma Debi.