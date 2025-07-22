HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pune techie booked for filing false rape complaint

Pune techie booked for filing false rape complaint

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 22, 2025 10:41 IST

x

Police have registered a non-cognisable case against a 22-year-old IT professional who falsely claimed that she was raped by a man posing as a 'delivery agent' at her apartment in Pune, officials said on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The woman approached the police on July 3 with a complaint alleging a 'delivery agent' entered her flat the previous evening and sprayed some chemical rendering her unconscious before committing the rape.

 

She had also claimed the man clicked a selfie using her phone and typed a message threatening to circulate her photos if she disclosed the "incident".

The case took a dramatic turn after the investigation revealed the 'delivery agent' was the friend of the woman who visited the flat with her consent.

The police had ruled out forced entry and the use of spray, and said her rape complaint was false and misleading.

A non-cognisable case was registered against the woman on Monday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 212, 217 (dealing with furnishing false information to a public servant) and 228 (fabricating false evidence), a senior police official said.

"We have registered a non-cognisable offence against the woman for giving false information and evidence during the probe and trying to mislead the police," the official said.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had earlier said based on various pieces of evidence, including phone chats, the sequence of events, mobile communication, and the conduct of both the woman, it was evident that this was not a case of rape and there was an attempt to mislead the police.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Twist in Pune rape case: Accused is friend of techie
Twist in Pune rape case: Accused is friend of techie
Varanasi gang-rape victim demanded money: Accused's kin
Varanasi gang-rape victim demanded money: Accused's kin
Ghaziabad 'fake' gangrape: DCW chief writes to Yogi
Ghaziabad 'fake' gangrape: DCW chief writes to Yogi
Denying physical relationship to husband ground for divorce: HC
Denying physical relationship to husband ground for divorce: HC
Kolkata rape-murder: CBI debunks fake letter
Kolkata rape-murder: CBI debunks fake letter

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Of The World's Best Airports

webstory image 2

10 Of The Oldest Indian Medical Schools

webstory image 3

Make Doodhi Tasty! 10 Recipes You'll Love

VIDEOS

'I am saddened' Kapil Sibal reacts to VP Dhankhar's resignation1:49

'I am saddened' Kapil Sibal reacts to VP Dhankhar's...

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President1:53

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President

Alia Bhatt steps out in style after friend's birthday celebration in Bandra1:16

Alia Bhatt steps out in style after friend's birthday...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD