News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ghaziabad 'fake' gang rape case: DCW chief writes to Yogi, demands high-level inquiry

Ghaziabad 'fake' gang rape case: DCW chief writes to Yogi, demands high-level inquiry

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 22, 2022 19:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and urged him to set up a high-level committee to probe the alleged gangrape of a 36-year-old woman in Ghaziabad.

She also said that strong action should be taken against the woman if her allegations are found to be false.

This comes a day after the Ghaziabad police registered a case against the woman and three others for allegedly levelling a "fabricated" gangrape charge against five men with whom she is embroiled in a property dispute.

In her letter, Maliwal said the DCW received a call on its helpline number -- 181 -- on October 18 from a GTB Hospital nurse regarding a case of sexual assault and was asked to send a counsellor.

A counsellor was immediately sent to the hospital. During her interaction with the counsellor, the woman alleged that she was gang-raped by five men for two days and they inserted an iron rod into her private parts. She claimed that she was tied and dumped on a roadside in a sack. The commission recorded her statement, the DCW chief said.

 

The DCW went through the woman's medical report which stated that she was tied with a rope, had bite marks on her body, abrasions on her thighs and neck, and was bleeding. It also stated that an "iron rod, around 5-6 cm long", was removed from her private parts, Maliwal added.

The Ghaziabad police had registered a case under sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 376 D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code in the matter on a complaint filed by the woman's brother on October 18.

The DCW had issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Police on October 19 as the woman is a Delhi resident.

Recently, Maliwal said, the police stated that the woman's allegations are unsubstantiated and that they have enough evidence to prove that she hatched a conspiracy against the five men named in the complaint over a property dispute.

"This is very serious, shocking and deeply upsetting on several levels. In this regard, I urge your hon'ble self to kindly set up a high-level committee to investigate the case in depth. The facts of the matter need to be examined in detail in an independent manner so that the truth can come out," she said.

"It must be examined as to who inflicted the injuries on the woman and who was responsible for inserting the iron rod-like substance into her private parts which was removed by the GTB Hospital (as mentioned in the MLC report).

"In case it is proved beyond doubt that the girl (woman) was actively involved in hatching a conspiracy against the men and that she is not a victim but instead a perpetrator, I would urge you to ensure that strong action is taken against the woman under Section 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the IPC and others," she added.

On Friday, the National Commission for Women also said that the woman and her family members gave contradictory statements in connection with the alleged gangrape.

The NCW said it was told by the police that evidence suggests that Rs 5,000 was paid to individuals to sensationalise the case in the media.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Woman in Ghaziabad 'gang-rape' case booked for lying
Woman in Ghaziabad 'gang-rape' case booked for lying
Jharkhand: Techie out with boyfriend gang-raped
Jharkhand: Techie out with boyfriend gang-raped
SHOCKING! Rape Accused Go Free
SHOCKING! Rape Accused Go Free
T20 WC PIX: Curran sizzles as England beat Afghanistan
T20 WC PIX: Curran sizzles as England beat Afghanistan
Babar issues fiery warning to India
Babar issues fiery warning to India
Cyclone 'Sitrang' likely to be formed by October 24
Cyclone 'Sitrang' likely to be formed by October 24
ISRO all set for maiden commercial satellite launch
ISRO all set for maiden commercial satellite launch
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ghaziabad gang-rape claim 'fabricated': Police

Ghaziabad gang-rape claim 'fabricated': Police

Woman sentenced for levelling false charge of rape against man

Woman sentenced for levelling false charge of rape against man

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances